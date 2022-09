In Marebog, if you saved before when the door had opened, and then reloaded afterwards, you could open it again. This would lead to the Key being registered as 'whitdrawn' twice.

This could lead to a softlock later in Granite Gash, since the Mountain Key would not be registered properly, due to the inherited wrong value in the register.

Fixed 'Darkthroath' to 'Darkthroat'