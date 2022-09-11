Update 1.8

Welcome back, space travelers! This is another update in preparation for the big one. Let's warm up with a few quick facts:

🚀 A milestone was reached

Gaia Beyond now has over 100 side missions!

🚀 Performance boost

With the new AMD drivers (July 22), OpenGL performance received a big upgrade. The interface now renders twice as fast, ingame graphics even faster (stress test inside the asteroid belt went from 120 to 165 FPS)!

🚀 Soundtrack expansion

The timing couldn't be more perfect. Since Miguel Johnson just released his new masterpiece "2184", you can look forward to some great new tunes with the upcoming story arc - the full album is already available on [url="https://migueljohnson.bandcamp.com/album/2184"]Bandcamp[/url]!

🚀 Something big

...that we know many people have been waiting for is in development and currently being tested - to be introduced with the new arc!

Missions

New side missions and additional decisions in old ones!

Help Fernandez collect his poems instead of killing him

New pirate encounter at Tezla on CoC Stralsund

Caduceus Turrets

New turret platform in a custom Caduceus design – with unique specs and upgrades!

Upgrade levels 0-3

Audio

Looped Weapon Sounds A detail that adds a lot: All lasers, including the Naoru repair laser and the Mining Tool have new looping sounds when active / on hit to make fighting and mining simply feel better!

Event and weapon sound additions

Custom Hokucho engine sound

Other

Cyber kitten portrait added

Precise collisions

Concave collisions: With new ways of refinement, we have added concave shapes to all ship and station colliders for an accurate experience!

⚠ Also in progress: We are reshaping the shield "bubbles" closer to the actual ship shape, which should avoid a large amount of unwanted collisions - stay tuned!

World

Polished locations: Memorials, Vaults & Living Quarters

Memorials, Vaults & Living Quarters Flower item weights reduced to 0

More Deuterium drops from asteroids

Ships & Weapons

General ship movement improvements

Bulwark updates (graphic polishing, custom engine/emitters/animated lights)

CoC Plattform scale decreased by 20%, shield radius updates, emitter rework

Torpedos: Proton versions accelerate faster

Mining Lasers: Visual beam thickness slightly scales with upgrades

Mining Tool: Blade rotation accelerates upon activation

Projectile turrets: Muzzle position optimizations

Fear and Loathing in Space

Your O-Dog road trip adventure was decorated with some annoyingly hypnotizing background effects (animated of course) and trippy new audio!

Player-based VFX / camera optimizations

New sound effects & dialog background music

O-Dog trippy portrait polished

UI

Pickup/collect mission target icon



Portraits

Zion male 1 some polishing

Projectile mass & sensitivity rebalancing (torpedos get wicked rotation from nearby explosions)

Cargo unit dialog should be reset to root answer after failing to open/hack/repair a cargo unit

Decrease affinity from NPCs from -20 to -40 to make sure defend behavior settings work

Switching loadouts in space changes your crosshair

Disable key repeat for the action bar (hacking/mechanic)

Hitting ESC while upgrading items exits inventory

Controller: Slider control not accessible

Controller: B doesn't Exit landables or locations

Controller: pressing B on a landable breaks LS input for the quick bar

Controller: Shortcuts with an extra toggle can't be reset

Automatically stop firing the laser when there is no target

Pirate Drones should use defend behavior so they don't move towards the player

Add some missing "dead" dialogs for npcs

Analysis interaction hints are not hidden when overlaid by another window

Mouse button assignment for 'Trade/ Exit HUD' doesn't exit HUD (VillainBob)

Red offscreen target arrow can still appear under some conditions for repair weapons

Limit the current shield value to shield strength on save load

Clamp weapon heat on save load

A rare bullet hit crash

Find a free spot on ship respawn

Entrega Gaseoso had scan amount of 25 (despite having no blueprint)

Nebura's ship is now removed from the game after she leaves it (to resolve some error reports)

