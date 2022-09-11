 Skip to content

LAZ3RZ update for 11 September 2022

Update 0.2.1

Build 9494629

  • Complete visual rework of the social area with new game assets
  • Reworked menu to fit the social area theme and to improve performance
  • New secret FFA arena - can you find the button?

  • Removed GPU Miner (Realtime Lighting + Volumetric Fog) and implemented a Frame Limiter to reduce GPU usage
  • Game now defaults to medium quality with V Sync option on
  • Added a new FFA arena with different gameplay settings
  • FFA #1 is now named "Experimental Settings"
  • Changed name from ffa #2 to ffa #1
  • Changed spawn points for ffa #2
  • deactivated 2on2 arena for now - might be back soon?
  • deactivated tdm #1 for now - might be back soon?
  • Some map improvements

  • Fixed a bug where objects on FFA #1 would randomly disappear
  • Fixed a serverside bug where the Ranking Display would stop working on random intervals
  • Steam Serverbrowser now displays frag count
  • Improved dedicated server utilization

Also we want to thank you all for your great reviews & feedback on discord, please keep them coming with future updates so we know what to improve! ♥

