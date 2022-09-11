Update 0.2.1

Complete visual rework of the social area with new game assets

Reworked menu to fit the social area theme and to improve performance

New secret FFA arena - can you find the button?

Removed GPU Miner (Realtime Lighting + Volumetric Fog) and implemented a Frame Limiter to reduce GPU usage

Game now defaults to medium quality with V Sync option on

Added a new FFA arena with different gameplay settings

FFA #1 is now named "Experimental Settings"

Changed name from ffa #2 to ffa #1

Changed spawn points for ffa #2

deactivated 2on2 arena for now - might be back soon?

deactivated tdm #1 for now - might be back soon?

Some map improvements

Fixed a bug where objects on FFA #1 would randomly disappear

Fixed a serverside bug where the Ranking Display would stop working on random intervals

Steam Serverbrowser now displays frag count

Improved dedicated server utilization

Also we want to thank you all for your great reviews & feedback on discord, please keep them coming with future updates so we know what to improve! ♥