Update 0.2.1

- Complete visual rework of the social area with new game assets
- Reworked menu to fit the social area theme and to improve performance
- New secret FFA arena - can you find the button?
- Removed GPU Miner (Realtime Lighting + Volumetric Fog) and implemented a Frame Limiter to reduce GPU usage
- Game now defaults to medium quality with V Sync option on
- Added a new FFA arena with different gameplay settings
- FFA #1 is now named "Experimental Settings"
- Changed name from ffa #2 to ffa #1
- Changed spawn points for ffa #2
- deactivated 2on2 arena for now - might be back soon?
- deactivated tdm #1 for now - might be back soon?
- Some map improvements
- Fixed a bug where objects on FFA #1 would randomly disappear
- Fixed a serverside bug where the Ranking Display would stop working on random intervals
- Steam Serverbrowser now displays frag count
- Improved dedicated server utilization
Also we want to thank you all for your great reviews & feedback on discord, please keep them coming with future updates so we know what to improve! ♥
Changed files in this update