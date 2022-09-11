- Corrected Typos
- Adjusted probabilities for ghost playing audio.
- Adjusted max number of audios for some ghost to get 100% on progress card.
- Removed shadow artifacts from recorder.
- Adjusted Ghost navigation minimizing the chance of ghosts getting stuck in place.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 11 September 2022
Patch 0.02.012 is live. Minor updates.
