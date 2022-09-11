 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 11 September 2022

Patch 0.02.012 is live. Minor updates.

Share · View all patches · Build 9494625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected Typos
  • Adjusted probabilities for ghost playing audio.
  • Adjusted max number of audios for some ghost to get 100% on progress card.
  • Removed shadow artifacts from recorder.
  • Adjusted Ghost navigation minimizing the chance of ghosts getting stuck in place.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link