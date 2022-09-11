 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 11 September 2022

ABLAZE

Share · View all patches · Build 9494565

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The planet "Ablaze" is now available to play, and it features 70+ new cards for you to experiment with!
This planet features a super-aggressive playstyle, setting itself and its surroundings on fire, and defending itself by building up a thick coat of ash.

There are also some new enemy types, including one new bossfight which can appear in the 1st cluster. There's also two new brutal difficulty options.

All the new cards can be viewed in the Encyclopaedia. There's also a new section which shows some plots of the exact probabilities you get from Luck.

