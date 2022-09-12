Kitsune Zero DLC released, SBW updated with improvements!

We've just released the Kitsune Zero DLC for Super Bernie World! The release of this prequel story to Kitsune Tails (which is still in development and wishlistable!) brings with it improvements to the free version of Super Bernie World as well as many more in the DLC.

Two of the most obvious improvements for Super Bernie World are jump buffering and the ability to continue at any stage you've previously reached. If you purchase Kitsune Zero then your copy of Super Bernie World will transform into a two-games-in-one cartridge; just pick the one you want to play when you start the game.

Kitsune Zero's features include:

Play as a cute fox girl

Experience new graphics, and a new story with voice acting

Explore twenty four new bonus levels featuring brand new enemies

Challenge yourself with the optional hard mode

Save your progress and resume playing from any level you've previously reached

Enjoy new and remastered music

Guaranteed 100% free from American electoral politics

Fully backwards compatible with Super Bernie World any% speedruns

Run, jump, and stomp on ghostlike creatures from Japanese folklore lurking in the countryside and castles. Collect powerups that make Yumi grow in size, grant fireball abilities, and make her invincible for a short time. Gather the necessary ingredients to break the pact's magic and take down the leader of the samurai clan to end the war.

Defeat a sinister samurai gang to stop the clan’s war of conquest. Hear the cries of the local onmyouji, a wizardly bureaucrat assigned to keep the peace, and end the magical pact the samurai have with vengeful spirits. Only Yumi can break the alliance and restore peace… and maybe get to go on a date for her trouble. Gather the necessary ingredients to stop the dark pact’s magic and the leader of the samurai clan once and for all. But beware, for a damsel, err, dashing gentleman in distress, might need rescuing!