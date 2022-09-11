Patch Notes Version 1.01.2

- 'Main Level 01' Ax Trap Removal
- Added 'extra level' hill/stairs
- 'Mutant Wing' death scene improved / Mutant caterpillars invade Rudy's body
- Improved 'Gagowing' death scene / Mutant caterpillars invade Rudy's body, bite chest, 50% chance of 2-3
- Fixed a point where the death scenes related to mutant larvae did not activate among the 'Kappa', 'Chain Saw', 'Hugger' and 'Glaton' death scenes
- Added a video hint for charging the magazine gauge in the starting section of 'Main Level 01'
- 'Arcade Level 04' wall run video hint added
- 'Main Level 01' Kappa video hint added
- 'Main Level 02' Chainsaw video hint added
- 'Main Level 03' Hugger video hint added
- 'Main Level 05' Glutton video hint added
- 'Main Level 01' Start section puzzle video hint added
- Added a puzzle video hint with purple gems added to the beginning of 'Main Level 01'
- Added video hint for 'Main Level 04' owl puzzle section
