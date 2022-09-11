Patch 1.0.5

Major
Opal/IAP/MTX changes:
Increased starting inventory to 8 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals
Increased starting crafting inventory to 8 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals
Increased starting pet loot inventory to 4 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals
Removed the merchant NPC (that sells items for opals)
Removed the ability to reset attributes for opals, and added a new item that drops from monsters and can reset 100% attributes instead (rare)
Removed opal cost for resetting skill masteries, and limited it to one free reset per day instead
Removed the ability to claim X3 rewards for opals in the Offline progress
Removed the ability to claim X3 rewards for opals when finishing a level
Restored all opals spent on increasing inventory size, pet loot size, and second potion slot. This goes for opals spent on these features for deleted characters also.
Hardcore characters that spend opals to unlock features such as Skill slots, potion slots and Stash pages and will only need to unlock them once per game mode / season.
Any new hardcore characters created in that game mode / season will have those features unlocked too.
Opals and Iron gained over the season bank limit will now count and become available in the bank retroactively if you get the Season Pass
Minor:
- Added server integration to Discord that will post game events there (#game-events), such as when top 50 hardcore players die or when long duration Aesir buffs are activated
- Fixed an issue when confirming a passive skill that has completed training
- The new relics will not show with their rarity color in the loot chest glimmering effect, but as E rarity (white) instead
- Mana Arrows hunter ability can now pierce (but only gain mana once per arrow)
- Swapped buttons Discard and Pickup at the Disassembler so they match inventory and loot button order
- Fixed issue where Mage Blood Casting could put you at 0 life, now it will reduce you to 1 life minimum.
- Added activity indicator on the season progress button that shows when you have unclaimed season rewards
- Minor bugfixes
