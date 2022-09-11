Patch 1.0.5

Opal/IAP/MTX changes:

Increased starting inventory to 8 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals

Increased starting crafting inventory to 8 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals

Increased starting pet loot inventory to 4 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals

Removed the merchant NPC (that sells items for opals)

Removed the ability to reset attributes for opals, and added a new item that drops from monsters and can reset 100% attributes instead (rare)

Removed opal cost for resetting skill masteries, and limited it to one free reset per day instead

Removed the ability to claim X3 rewards for opals in the Offline progress

Removed the ability to claim X3 rewards for opals when finishing a level

Restored all opals spent on increasing inventory size, pet loot size, and second potion slot. This goes for opals spent on these features for deleted characters also.

Hardcore characters that spend opals to unlock features such as Skill slots, potion slots and Stash pages and will only need to unlock them once per game mode / season.

Any new hardcore characters created in that game mode / season will have those features unlocked too.