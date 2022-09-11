 Skip to content

Nordicandia update for 11 September 2022

Patch 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major

Opal/IAP/MTX changes:

  • Increased starting inventory to 8 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals

  • Increased starting crafting inventory to 8 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals

  • Increased starting pet loot inventory to 4 rows (maxed), and removed the ability to expand it with opals

  • Removed the merchant NPC (that sells items for opals)

  • Removed the ability to reset attributes for opals, and added a new item that drops from monsters and can reset 100% attributes instead (rare)

  • Removed opal cost for resetting skill masteries, and limited it to one free reset per day instead

  • Removed the ability to claim X3 rewards for opals in the Offline progress

  • Removed the ability to claim X3 rewards for opals when finishing a level

  • Restored all opals spent on increasing inventory size, pet loot size, and second potion slot. This goes for opals spent on these features for deleted characters also.

  • Hardcore characters that spend opals to unlock features such as Skill slots, potion slots and Stash pages and will only need to unlock them once per game mode / season.
    Any new hardcore characters created in that game mode / season will have those features unlocked too.

  • Opals and Iron gained over the season bank limit will now count and become available in the bank retroactively if you get the Season Pass

Minor:

  • Added server integration to Discord that will post game events there (#game-events), such as when top 50 hardcore players die or when long duration Aesir buffs are activated
  • Fixed an issue when confirming a passive skill that has completed training
  • The new relics will not show with their rarity color in the loot chest glimmering effect, but as E rarity (white) instead
  • Mana Arrows hunter ability can now pierce (but only gain mana once per arrow)
  • Swapped buttons Discard and Pickup at the Disassembler so they match inventory and loot button order
  • Fixed issue where Mage Blood Casting could put you at 0 life, now it will reduce you to 1 life minimum.
  • Added activity indicator on the season progress button that shows when you have unclaimed season rewards
  • Minor bugfixes

