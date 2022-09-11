Reboot of Happy Mining

We decided to reinterpret the game. This means that we have adjusted the entire concept and reworked almost the entire game.

Revision:

The entire game world has been revised so that you now start in a new area.

Stones / metals / crystals are now integrated into the game world and can be mined in larger numbers.

Pickaxes have been replaced with hammers

Learnable skills have been adjusted

Pet systems have been reworked and made simpler

Quest system has been revised. More quests follow

A completely new inventory system has been incorporated

The auto miner system has been overhauled

New features:

Urban development including tax revenue and resident management

Added achievements

A new story with a background story

New crafting system

Dynamic marketplace

Active Attack Attacks created

Treasures to be found in the game world

Findable skill stones to improve the new attacks

Teleporter system created

New intro into the game

More changing background music

Added degradable trees

Further features and content expansions are planned, which we have presented in a roadmap.

