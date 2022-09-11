Reboot of Happy Mining

We decided to reinterpret the game. This means that we have adjusted the entire concept and reworked almost the entire game.
Revision:
The entire game world has been revised so that you now start in a new area.
Stones / metals / crystals are now integrated into the game world and can be mined in larger numbers.
Pickaxes have been replaced with hammers
Learnable skills have been adjusted
Pet systems have been reworked and made simpler
Quest system has been revised. More quests follow
A completely new inventory system has been incorporated
The auto miner system has been overhauled
New features:
Urban development including tax revenue and resident management
Added achievements
A new story with a background story
New crafting system
Dynamic marketplace
Active Attack Attacks created
Treasures to be found in the game world
Findable skill stones to improve the new attacks
Teleporter system created
New intro into the game
More changing background music
Added degradable trees
Further features and content expansions are planned, which we have presented in a roadmap.
