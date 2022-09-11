 Skip to content

Marpi ᵒˢ update for 11 September 2022

Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NEW: Audio reactive mode
  • NEW: Dark/Bright switch button
  • NEW: Visual quality slider

Note: Audio reactivity syncs to any audio that's currently playing on the device

