Patch 0.5580

New Features
Captain Bones is now able to block enemy sword attacks but timing is important.
The player can now run while eating or drinking now.
Improvements
- All stackable item limits are now 99.
- From now on, Captain Bones is able to fish anywhere including from our ship.
- Eating food doesn't increase thirst anymore.
- Disabling Anti-Aliasing is now available in the settings menu.
- There is no longer a need to constantly press the button to focus on the enemy while fighting with swords. The press and release feature can be activated in the game settings.
Bug Fixes
- The player can not continue fishing after falling into the ocean is fixed.
