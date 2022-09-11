 Skip to content

Captain Bones update for 11 September 2022

Patch 0.5580

Patch 0.5580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Captain Bones is now able to block enemy sword attacks but timing is important.

  • The player can now run while eating or drinking now.

Improvements

  • All stackable item limits are now 99.
  • From now on, Captain Bones is able to fish anywhere including from our ship.
  • Eating food doesn't increase thirst anymore.
  • Disabling Anti-Aliasing is now available in the settings menu.
  • There is no longer a need to constantly press the button to focus on the enemy while fighting with swords. The press and release feature can be activated in the game settings.

Bug Fixes

  • The player can not continue fishing after falling into the ocean is fixed.

