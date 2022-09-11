 Skip to content

Forking Hell update for 11 September 2022

V1.17 Update - Free Forklift Drivers Update

Last edited by Wendy

Welcome to our 1.17 update, which finally includes our brand new in-game characters which we announced a few weeks back. Saint George, Dr Plaster, Minoru, Clover and Maple are ready to drive the forklifts in your arcade gamemode, FREE to play today!

We have also joined forces with our friends at Heartbeatz Radio and Hype Radio, meaning you can now listen to their awesome simulation stations directly in-game (press 'R' to use the radio in-game)!

Characters

  • Introduction of Saint George, Dr Plaster, Minoru, Farmer Clover and Chef Maple! New main-menu option to allow you to select the drivers.

Radio

  • Addition of Heartbeatz Radio.
  • Addition of Hype Radio.

