Balancing and enhancement patch.
Gameplay:
- Controller/ Joystick support added
- Optimization to reduce lag spikes when too many objects are on screen
- Slightly Increased drop rates for Tech Points and Temporary Buffs from stations and debris, as well as non-trap crates
- POI indicators and Portals now have a distance indicator
- XP bar is now hidden unless the player gains experience
- Text popups have a more readable font, regular damage dealt is now displayed in a white color and ability damage dealt is now displayed in a yellow color
- Zoom function added - you can now use the scroll wheel to zoom in and out to your leisure
Visuals:
- Updated backgrounds on all zones
- Updated particle effects
Universal Stats:
- Base ability power increased: 0 -> 10
- Base damage increased: 0 -> 10
- Base armor increased: 0 -> 10
- Base energy regen increased: 2 -> 2.5
- Base shield regen increased: 0.2 -> 0.5
Ship Stats and Abilities:
- Some ships have updated energy costs
- Light Fighter special attack range increase twofold
- All missile abilities now move way faster
Temporary Buffs:
- Shield buffs now restore the amount of max shield they grant
- Energy Regen buffs now restore an amount of energy equal to the percentage buff they give (ex: a 2% energy regen buff also restores 2 energy points when picked up)
Temporary Abilities:
- Radiating Core - added scaling
- Automated Repair - added scaling
- Sideshot - there are now 4 shots instead of 2, they deal less damage each but are easier to land. The ability also heals for 1% of damage dealt per ability level
Changed files in this update