Cosmic Ascension update for 11 September 2022

Patch 1.2

Patch 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing and enhancement patch.

Gameplay:

  • Controller/ Joystick support added
  • Optimization to reduce lag spikes when too many objects are on screen
  • Slightly Increased drop rates for Tech Points and Temporary Buffs from stations and debris, as well as non-trap crates
  • POI indicators and Portals now have a distance indicator
  • XP bar is now hidden unless the player gains experience
  • Text popups have a more readable font, regular damage dealt is now displayed in a white color and ability damage dealt is now displayed in a yellow color
  • Zoom function added - you can now use the scroll wheel to zoom in and out to your leisure

Visuals:

  • Updated backgrounds on all zones
  • Updated particle effects

Universal Stats:

  • Base ability power increased: 0 -> 10
  • Base damage increased: 0 -> 10
  • Base armor increased: 0 -> 10
  • Base energy regen increased: 2 -> 2.5
  • Base shield regen increased: 0.2 -> 0.5

Ship Stats and Abilities:

  • Some ships have updated energy costs
  • Light Fighter special attack range increase twofold
  • All missile abilities now move way faster

Temporary Buffs:

  • Shield buffs now restore the amount of max shield they grant
  • Energy Regen buffs now restore an amount of energy equal to the percentage buff they give (ex: a 2% energy regen buff also restores 2 energy points when picked up)

Temporary Abilities:

  • Radiating Core - added scaling
  • Automated Repair - added scaling
  • Sideshot - there are now 4 shots instead of 2, they deal less damage each but are easier to land. The ability also heals for 1% of damage dealt per ability level

