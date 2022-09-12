Update Released

The following updates and bug fixes are included in this release:

Fixed a bug that prevented non-DH as-played lineups when playing at a DH park.

Updated the ground ball command in the Board Game Companion so that it allows different base runners to advance a different number of bases (and more than one base) on a ground out. For example: G463R22 is a double play (4-6-3), runner on second scores on the play. See the Board Game Cheat Sheet for details.

is a double play (4-6-3), runner on second scores on the play. See the Board Game Cheat Sheet for details. The ground ball command now allows users to specify which runs scored should count as an RBI. See the Board Game Cheat Sheet for details.

The ground out command now supports a G93 putout (right fielder throws the batter out at first).

Fixed a bug that caused the GIDP statistic to not get recorded when using the Board Game Companion.

Fixed a bug that caused the pitcher's Game Score to be calculated incorrectly during a game (the calculation was done correctly after the game is over).

Added an advanced command to specify stolen bases in the Board Game Companion. This command allows several new error options and fixes issues with incorrect assignments of errors and stolen bases. The command is documented in the Board Game Companion Cheat Sheet and also below.

[SB][R1[S/X]](R2[S/X])(R3[S/X])(F[POS])(E[POS])(*/*/)**

Stolen Base Attempt: This is used to record several different stolen base attempt results. Include R1S, R2S, and/or R3S to specify which runners successfully steal a base. Include R1X, R2X, or R3X to specify which runner is out stealing a base. F[POS] is used to specify which player fields the throw from the catcher (or the pitcher if stealing home). Finally, E[POS] can be used to specify an error committed by a fielder. Errors committed by 4, 5, or 6 are always fielding errors. Errors committed by the catcher when the fielder is 4, 5, or 6, will be a throwing error. Errors committed by the catcher when the fielder is 2, will result in an error by the catcher fielding a play at home. On error plays you can specify , , or to indicate how many extra bases are taken on the error.

Examples:

SBR1SE2: Runner on first safe on a throwing by the catcher. Because runners do not advance on the throw, play ruled SB no error.

**SBR1SE2***: Runner on first safe on a throwing by the catcher. Runners take an extra base on the play. Play ruled an error on the catcher and a SB. Any runs scored are unearned.

SBR1SE6**: Error by the shortstop fielding the throw. Play ruled a caught stealing and the runner safe at second on the error. Runners take two bases on the error. Any runs scored are unearned.

SBR2SR3SE5: Double steal attempt. Runners on second and third are safe thanks to an error by the third baseman. Play ruled a caught stealing and an error at third base. Any runs are unearned.

SBR2SR3SF2E2: Double steal attempt. Runners on second and third are safe thanks to an error by the catcher when trying to make the tag at home. Play ruled a caught stealing and an error. The run is unearned.