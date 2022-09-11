Spinosaurus Update is Here!

Greetings dinosaur hunters!

Spinosaurus Update brings multiple improvements to the game including Spinosaurus and interchangeable rifle scopes. It’s again recommended to check these patch notes before playing!

Thanks again for your feedback and ideas! ːsteamhappyː Many items in this update are a result of your direct feedback. Join our Discord here if you already haven't:

Prehistoric Hunt Discord

New dinosaur: Spinosaurus

The island's first semiaquatic dinosaur Spinosaurus is here. It’s a large carnivore that can move both in land and water. It is a very fast swimmer so beware of it while in the water!

Interchangeable rifle scopes

Rifles no longer have built in scopes. Instead their default sights are now iron sights and you can attach a scope of your liking to the weapon. There are multiple scopes to choose from.

Please note that your existing rifles don’t have any scopes on them now by default. You need to travel to the nearest special location to buy one.

In the shop you can now find a new item category called “Sights” where you’ll find all purchasable scopes. Currently the selection is following:

Standard 2x20 Rifle Scope. A standard fixed zoom scope. This was previously the built-in scope of rifles.

Standard 4x20 Rifle Scope. A standard fixed zoom scope.

2-4x24 Rifle Scope. An adjustable scope for shorter distances.

4-8x32 Rifle Scope. An adjustable scope for longer distances.

These scopes are usable with these weapons:

Basic rifle

Hunting rifle

50 cal rifle

In your inventory you’ll now find an attachment slot next to your equipped weapons. This is where you can drag & drop a scope.

The basic rifle model was updated to include iron sights and a rail to mount scopes.

The hunting rifle model was updated to include iron sights.

Some of the scopes have adjustable zoom. The zoom level can be adjusted with mouse scroll when scoped in. When not scoped in, the mouse scroll will change to the next weapon like it has worked previously.

AI improvements: Drinking dinosaurs & other

Dinosaurs have new behavior: They now need to have a drink regularly. This gives hunters a new way to find dinosaurs by looking for water sources the dinosaurs use. The behavior currently affects Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, Gallimimus, Pachycephalosaurus and Iguanodon.

Dinosaur detection logic was updated. New behavior was added to dinosaurs to take into account swimming players.

Swimming

Players are now able to access water areas with swimming. Players are only able to access inventory and flashlight while swimming, no items can be held in hand. Auto movement can be used and using shift makes the character swim faster. Players aren’t able to dive yet.

When a player dies while swimming their dropped inventory can be found on death location on the surface.

All dinosaurs that fall in water can now be claimed. Their bodies will stay near the surface.

Ground texture improvements

All ground has now a bit more detail

Rock texture was renewed

Modding improvements

Custom Map Support

Terrain Editor

Custom Mesh and Material Support

Custom Sound Support

New mod parameters

Improved error reporting in mod config files to help find issues in them

New translations

Added French translation (Thanks MagSouille)

If you want to help translate Prehistoric Hunt to new languages, you can join our #community-translations channel in Prehistoric Hunt Discord. There you’ll find the game dictionary and get help with the work. We are really thankful for your support! :)

New dinosaur models

Giganotosaurus got a visual rework: New model

Pachycephalosaurus got a visual rework: New model and new textures.

Other improvements

Daytime is now longer

Player no longer makes slow slides on hills. When the hill is steep enough, the player will start a bigger slide.

Dinosaur turn animations are now more realistic. It takes more time for them to pivot to different directions.

Loot box texture was improved

Shotgun and revolver reload can be canceled after each separate shot is reloaded. To cancel, hit R or left mouse button.

Adjusted Brachiosaurus and Gallimimus size to be more realistic

Player view is now slightly higher from ground

Secondary inputs can now be disabled in the menus. This is a possible fix for reports of character moving on it’s own.

Improved cone tree detail

Start inventory now contains separate basic rifle scope

Weapon positions are saved between sessions

Bug fixes

Fixed issue where dino names were invisible in leaderboard menu

Fixed localization issues

Fixed note menu scaling

Possible fix to menu switching

Fix for Steam authentication failing sometimes

Player can now holster all equipment

Fixed inventory issues when at full capacity and trying use and unequip items

Fixed issue with inventory showing zero bullets after death

Fixed shotgun shot multiply issue in multiplayer

Fixed player typing in chat opening inventory when i-key is pressed

Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.