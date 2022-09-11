STRANGER 1.4.0 Quality of Life Update

Can't believe it has already been one month exactly since the release of STRANGER!

Today I am happy to bring a big quality of life update to STRANGER including heavily requested items such as steam achievements/stats, discord integration, performance changes, and much more. Read the full patch notes below!

I have decided to split these changes off from the planned major 1.5.0 update. Originally I planned on having all this in one massive update during October but have decided to push the quality of life changes to 1.4.0.

The major 1.5.0 update is still on track to be released soon.

Major Changes:

-(MAJOR) Added 10 Steam Achievements



All 10 steam achievements shown in image above!

-For the majority of the achievements just launch STRANGER and get to main menu and if you have already completed an achievements requirements prior to update then it will give you achievements automatically

-Added Discord Integration

Other Major Changes

-Added Steam Stats in anticipation for leaderboard update

-Difficulty Adjustments

-Added VR Warning Message on launch

-Added option to completely disable flashlight lag

-Hidden Changes

-Lore

-New Game Launch Intro Movie

Minor Changes:

-Adjusted sound levels

-Quality of Life Changes

-Removed intro movie for VR

-Laid framework for 1.5.0 Update (Biggest update ever coming soon)

-Menu Changes

-Performance improvements

-Minor bug fixes