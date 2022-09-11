 Skip to content

Space Architect update for 11 September 2022

v0.25.0 - Microchips & refreshed tech tree

Build 9494274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update marks a significant milestone in the game development - the first item of the 2nd Tier was added - Microchip. The final game is planned to have 4 item Tiers, each progressively more complicated to produce and pricier. Also, we're getting close to automated trading :)

Changelog:

  • New items - Silicon & Microchip
  • New tech - Silicon & Microchips
  • New devices - Silicon Arc Furnance & Microchip Plant
  • Updated tech tree
  • Redoo device categories - production separated into tiers
  • Redoo item prices - higher tier items will be worth more
  • Remove device - Gaquss Ammo Factory
  • Changed the way of displaying item lists in panels
  • Fix loading getting stuck at 10%

