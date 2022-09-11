v0.25.0 - Microchips & refreshed tech tree

This update marks a significant milestone in the game development - the first item of the 2nd Tier was added - Microchip. The final game is planned to have 4 item Tiers, each progressively more complicated to produce and pricier. Also, we're getting close to automated trading :)
Changelog:
- New items - Silicon & Microchip
- New tech - Silicon & Microchips
- New devices - Silicon Arc Furnance & Microchip Plant
- Updated tech tree
- Redoo device categories - production separated into tiers
- Redoo item prices - higher tier items will be worth more
- Remove device - Gaquss Ammo Factory
- Changed the way of displaying item lists in panels
- Fix loading getting stuck at 10%
Changed files in this update