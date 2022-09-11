Hotfix 2 for Release 0.06

Bugfixes:
- Removed Hull infection only chasing moving players at full speed, which is a property of the Recycling infection only.
- Fixed Medical infection having wrong strength parameter value thus being way too weak.
Polish:
- Adjusted infection type speed parameters to better suit the weapons used i.e. flamethrower types tend to be slower.
- Adjusted infection monster speed scaling with difficulty, it's much more balanced with player speed now.
- Adjusted the monster hunt timer so that the first hunt takes longer to begin at the start of the mission, giving players more time to setup and find evidence.
Changed files in this update