Disinfection update for 11 September 2022

Hotfix 2 for Release 0.06

Bugfixes:

  • Removed Hull infection only chasing moving players at full speed, which is a property of the Recycling infection only.
  • Fixed Medical infection having wrong strength parameter value thus being way too weak.

Polish:

  • Adjusted infection type speed parameters to better suit the weapons used i.e. flamethrower types tend to be slower.
  • Adjusted infection monster speed scaling with difficulty, it's much more balanced with player speed now.
  • Adjusted the monster hunt timer so that the first hunt takes longer to begin at the start of the mission, giving players more time to setup and find evidence.

