Shatterline update for 11 September 2022

The party system fix is Live

Share · View all patches · Build 9494169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve just implemented a fix for the party system. As soon as possible, as promised.

The system should be much more stable now.

