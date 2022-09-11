Version 2022.09.09

New patch with a bunch of fixes and improvements! We are now approaching the release date, and the main focus has been on fixing and polishing the existing functions.

FIX: Sound and visual effects on final boss

FIX: Disabled stats UI toggle for simplification

FIX: Tutorial completely changed so that it's integrated in level 01

NEW: Level 13 with final boss and credits finished

NEW: Supernova ability

FIX: Replaced O key by ENTER

FIX: Smaller fixes on Portuguese translation