Version 2022.09.09

New patch with a bunch of fixes and improvements! We are now approaching the release date, and the main focus has been on fixing and polishing the existing functions.
- FIX: Sound and visual effects on final boss
- FIX: Disabled stats UI toggle for simplification
- FIX: Tutorial completely changed so that it's integrated in level 01
- NEW: Level 13 with final boss and credits finished
- NEW: Supernova ability
- FIX: Replaced O key by ENTER
- FIX: Smaller fixes on Portuguese translation
Changed files in this update