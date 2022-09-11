 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neutrino Playtest update for 11 September 2022

Version 2022.09.09

Share · View all patches · Build 9494118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch with a bunch of fixes and improvements! We are now approaching the release date, and the main focus has been on fixing and polishing the existing functions.

  • FIX: Sound and visual effects on final boss
  • FIX: Disabled stats UI toggle for simplification
  • FIX: Tutorial completely changed so that it's integrated in level 01
  • NEW: Level 13 with final boss and credits finished
  • NEW: Supernova ability
  • FIX: Replaced O key by ENTER
  • FIX: Smaller fixes on Portuguese translation

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103052
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link