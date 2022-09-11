Flow update

There was a need to improve infrastructure to support settings file and versioning of future updates. Therefore the focus was placed on those elements with few other bug fixes.

Live2d animated characters! Thanks to @TheMoki

Every character now has animated animations during combat.

Not only the character is voiced, but also it will play now animation when the character is hit.

The clothes can now shred after a certain hp threshold has been achieved.

Achievement! Grab early access achievement for the game!