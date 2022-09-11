Flow update

There was a need to improve infrastructure to support settings file and versioning of future updates. Therefore the focus was placed on those elements with few other bug fixes.
- Live2d animated characters! Thanks to @TheMoki
Every character now has animated animations during combat.
Not only the character is voiced, but also it will play now animation when the character is hit.
The clothes can now shred after a certain hp threshold has been achieved.
- We now have a logo and splash art. You can see the splash during the starting of the game and loading screens.
- Achievement! Grab early access achievement for the game!
- Sound now plays when the shred threshold has been achieved.
- When starting the game main menu screen now plays different tune than on reentering the menu
- Placeholder values are no longer visible when starting combat
- “Loading” text is no longer squished on loading screens
- Card hp ui has now consistent sizes
- Pop Up bubble should will now hide after text has finished writing
- Text now should be displayed consistent size in bubble
Changed files in this update