 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shackles of Ellswyn update for 11 September 2022

Shackles of Ellswyn September update

Share · View all patches · Build 9494059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Ready to spend the week at Jane's Cabin?
I don't think you'll be able to bring yourself to leave!

New September update now live with more Jane content added!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2019241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link