 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NavalArt update for 14 September 2022

Hotfix 0812

Share · View all patches · Build 9493983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed The bug that some of the mods runs well while installed locally but will cause the game can't load all the parts when subscribed from workshop
Added Steam rich presence(The status text in the friends panel)
Fixed some anit-air guns will log error message in the game

Changed files in this update

Navalart Content Depot 842781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link