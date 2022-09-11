Age of Undead update to version 1.0.10!

Hello, Generals!

Before dedicating myself to creating the new mode, I thought it would be appropriate to make another update to correct some problems, especially those related to the UI.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.10:

Since many users have reported wide-screen compatibility issues, I decided to go through the entire game UI all over again to make sure nothing went off-screen .

For this reason, the UI of the battle and the campaign have been changed; now, everyone should be able to use the game info correctly.

I apologize if it hasn't been like this from the start; having only 16: 9 screens available, I had no way of noticing the incompatibility.

As a result of the previous change, the bug related to the info going off the screen in the battle creation should have been fixed.

However, I'll wait for your feedback.

The color of the info box has been changed , as it was difficult to read on some screens.

In battle, you can now select the construction of another building without having to undo the selection of the old one first .

It's not an improvement that will revolutionize AOU's gameplay, but you asked me, and rightfully so, I added it.

Since some users have reported difficulties in selecting all units except for builders (sappers, zombie engineers, and mechanics) with the relative key (default Z), I tried to increase the time needed to select all units, including builders .

Now, if you press the Z key for less than 0.5 seconds (previously was 0.3 seconds), you will select all units except the builders; if, on the other hand, you press it for longer, you will select all the units.

NOTE THAT THIS SELECTION SYSTEM MAY HAVE PROBLEMS IF THERE IS A DROP IN FRAMERATE.

Fixed some buttons that were interactive only at their edges.

Given the significant UI change (hardly noticeable for those who had no problems), I need your feedback to know that everything has been fixed properly.

For ANY problem, please do not hesitate to contact me by email or in the Steam Community.

I hope that finally, at the next update, I will be able to insert the new mode and that in the future, I will be able to insert others, but to do so, I need your help :)

That's all for now, but keep curing the infection of these creatures with lead and napalm!

See you in the next update, Generals!