Codename Prodigy update for 11 September 2022

Dembe, The Furious Musangwe-Based Fighter

11 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Headline Features

Dembe joins with his new ability, Focus State which allows him to switch styles to adapt to different situations during gameplay

Destroy The Targets Singleplayer Mode

New Music

Stage Redesigns

UI

  • Updated Credits

Tutorial

  • Fixed Juliana Tutorial bugs

Characters

Mae

  • Increased the Speed of Special Attack

Phoebe

  • Capped the damage accumilation around the range of 95

Dembe

  • IS NOW HERE!!

Stage

Street Brawlout

  • Redesigned Street Brawlout

Music

  • Added Sands of Fight (Pyramids Theme)

Break The Target

  • Added break the target mode with the first level being "New Earth Space Station"

