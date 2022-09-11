Dembe, The Furious Musangwe-Based Fighter

Headline Features
Dembe joins with his new ability, Focus State which allows him to switch styles to adapt to different situations during gameplay
Destroy The Targets Singleplayer Mode
New Music
Stage Redesigns
UI
- Updated Credits
Tutorial
- Fixed Juliana Tutorial bugs
Characters
Mae
- Increased the Speed of Special Attack
Phoebe
- Capped the damage accumilation around the range of 95
Dembe
- IS NOW HERE!!
Stage
Street Brawlout
- Redesigned Street Brawlout
Music
- Added Sands of Fight (Pyramids Theme)
Break The Target
- Added break the target mode with the first level being "New Earth Space Station"
