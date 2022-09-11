. The skills are divided into basic skills and rune skills
. Perfect the action effect
. Replaced some clearer fonts and enlarged fonts
. Improve the running and jumping weapons and other actions
. The method of archive point jump is modified
Sandream update for 11 September 2022
Updated 0911
