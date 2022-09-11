 Skip to content

Nienix update for 11 September 2022

Summons allowed in PvP

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920383

🎯 [Dedicated server] It is now possible to enable summons (drones and on-board turrets) in PvP modes, given that the console-mode dedicated server is used. See the setting "allow_summons".
🎯 [UI] Adjusted player name positions in the kills/deaths UI when playing PvP teams.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash bug that could occur if activating the map when playing as a dedicated server in GUI-mode (the "Dedicated" checkbox).
🎯 [Bug fix] Segments of Sentinel-type ships are now properly handled in the PvP modes.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to explosion radius (this was introduced by the Sentinel update).
🎯 [Performance] Reduced the time required to serialize objects when playing COOP/PvP.

