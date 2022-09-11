Small Patch (1.0.2)

Some adjustments have been made:
Balance:
- Gargoyle: Now attacks without needing to take damage. Instead, its attack cooldown will be reset after taking damage.
- Enemy scaling after 30 minutes increased
- XP to level up increased at later levels
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where units in the shop could not be hovered sometimes
- Fixed a bug where “Zapped” achievement was not tracked properly
- Fixed a bug where certain resolution monitors could see off the screen
- Fixed a bug where screen shake would not stop during item select screen
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update