FLERP update for 11 September 2022

Small Patch (1.0.2)

11 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some adjustments have been made:

Balance:

  • Gargoyle: Now attacks without needing to take damage. Instead, its attack cooldown will be reset after taking damage.
  • Enemy scaling after 30 minutes increased
  • XP to level up increased at later levels

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where units in the shop could not be hovered sometimes
  • Fixed a bug where “Zapped” achievement was not tracked properly
  • Fixed a bug where certain resolution monitors could see off the screen
  • Fixed a bug where screen shake would not stop during item select screen

Thank you for playing!

