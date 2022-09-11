Bug fix / Now error log files are created properly when the game crashes (Updated packr)
Bug fix / Some weapons make stack overflow.
Bug fix / Can use scrolls and potions in town but no effect.
Translation / Added missing Korean translation for weapons.
Balancing / Xp for level up increased.
Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 11 September 2022
v 0.8.27
