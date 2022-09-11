 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Movie Night update for 11 September 2022

Hotfix 0.44

Share · View all patches · Build 9493912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick hotfix to resolve some mjaor issues

  • Audio in cinema map now works again
  • UI on video player can now be interacted with on Suburban Home map

The next update will likely be a major content release so expect some delay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1868411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link