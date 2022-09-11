Hotfix 0.44

Just a quick hotfix to resolve some mjaor issues
- Audio in cinema map now works again
- UI on video player can now be interacted with on Suburban Home map
The next update will likely be a major content release so expect some delay.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a quick hotfix to resolve some mjaor issues
The next update will likely be a major content release so expect some delay.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update