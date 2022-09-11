 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 11 September 2022

0.3.16 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 9493911 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a problem that makes it difficult for melee attacks to hit.
  • The entire map has been brightened.
  • Changed the sound of the explosion upon death.
  • Sword attacks can now be canceled with a backward boost move.
  • The impulse of forward boost jumps has been greatly modified.

Added functions

  • A speed-up function has been added to the divination screen.
  • Added the ability to eject shell casings from the gun.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a problem with the green line of missiles flickering.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link