0.3.16 has been released

Fixes
- Fixed a problem that makes it difficult for melee attacks to hit.
- The entire map has been brightened.
- Changed the sound of the explosion upon death.
- Sword attacks can now be canceled with a backward boost move.
- The impulse of forward boost jumps has been greatly modified.
Added functions
- A speed-up function has been added to the divination screen.
- Added the ability to eject shell casings from the gun.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a problem with the green line of missiles flickering.
Changed files in this update