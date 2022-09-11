 Skip to content

this House update for 11 September 2022

this House V1.5 now live

this House update for 11 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! V.1.5 is now live. Here is what has been changed/fixed:

  • Fixed and issue where Madam Sandra would keep giving you the same hint
  • Added more autosave points
  • Added better instructions on how to save your game!

Changed files in this update

