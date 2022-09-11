 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 11 September 2022

Ballex² Ver. 0.16.2 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9493896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New UI module, which can use images, texts and buttons.
  2. Added UI module related executor functions.
    -1. UISetPosition(int id, float2 position)
    -2. UISetSize(int id, float2 size)
    -3. UISetColor(int id, float4 color)
    -4. UISetRotation(int id, float rotation)
    -5. UISetText(int id, string text)
    -6. UISetTexture(int id, string texturePath)
    -7. HideGameUI(bool hide)
  3. Added built-in variable G_Scale to control the scale of the current player ball
  4. Decorations are no longer automatically optimization, you can freely use SetTransform
  5. Added camera module, you can manually control the position, rotation, etc., used to replace the game default camera
  6. Added Turnstile and FragileBoard to Machinery folder
  7. Added automatic UV offset setting for PBR material in the material editor, which can create automatic offset effect similar to conveyor
  8. Added the feature of automatically modifying ID when the beginning of external variable of Custom Executor is named "ID_".
  9. Added the following settings to the particle emitter
    -1. Start Rotation: randomly assign a rotation within the specified range when the particle is born
    -2. Angular Velocity: the particle will rotate at the specified angular velocity throughout its life cycle
    -3. Particle Texture Animation: set the Animation Tiles X and Y, it will automatically slice particle textures and play frame-by-frame animations in particle life cycle
  10. Fix some problems

Changed files in this update

Depot 1383571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link