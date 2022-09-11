Ballex² Ver. 0.16.2 Changelog

- New UI module, which can use images, texts and buttons.
- Added UI module related executor functions.
-1. UISetPosition(int id, float2 position)
-2. UISetSize(int id, float2 size)
-3. UISetColor(int id, float4 color)
-4. UISetRotation(int id, float rotation)
-5. UISetText(int id, string text)
-6. UISetTexture(int id, string texturePath)
-7. HideGameUI(bool hide)
- Added built-in variable G_Scale to control the scale of the current player ball
- Decorations are no longer automatically optimization, you can freely use SetTransform
- Added camera module, you can manually control the position, rotation, etc., used to replace the game default camera
- Added Turnstile and FragileBoard to Machinery folder
- Added automatic UV offset setting for PBR material in the material editor, which can create automatic offset effect similar to conveyor
- Added the feature of automatically modifying ID when the beginning of external variable of Custom Executor is named "ID_".
- Added the following settings to the particle emitter
-1. Start Rotation: randomly assign a rotation within the specified range when the particle is born
-2. Angular Velocity: the particle will rotate at the specified angular velocity throughout its life cycle
-3. Particle Texture Animation: set the Animation Tiles X and Y, it will automatically slice particle textures and play frame-by-frame animations in particle life cycle
- Fix some problems
The Hanging Gardens update for 11 September 2022
Ver. 0.16.2 Changelog
