 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empires of the Void II update for 11 September 2022

Version 2.4.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9493867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that made Power Cards invisible in the Power Card window
  • Power Card window and Empire Card window can now both be scrolled with the mouse wheel (if you have more cards than fit in view)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1758081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link