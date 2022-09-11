Update Version 0.4.41

The hardware steering control was reimplemented (wheels and Gamepads)
-
While the key remapping is still in development, all listed game controllers should now work out of the box. Please see the full list here.
-
Rumble/Vibration issues were fixed (rumbling didn't stop properly on some 'Gamepads')
-
The 'Rumble Mode' setting now works for both 'Gamepads' and 'Racing Wheels'
-
The 'Steering Assistance' setting now works properly ('Racing Wheel' only)
-
The 'Centering Spring' setting now works properly ('Racing Wheel' only)
-
'Racing Wheels' can now steer the character using either the wheel or the directional pad (DPAD)
-
Option added to change the shown controller key icons (if the wrong style was detected)
-
Resetting the camera function was fixed (the version before had some deturn bug)
Changed files in this update