Update Version 0.4.41

The hardware steering control was reimplemented (wheels and Gamepads)

While the key remapping is still in development, all listed game controllers should now work out of the box. Please see the full list here.

Rumble/Vibration issues were fixed (rumbling didn't stop properly on some 'Gamepads')

The 'Rumble Mode' setting now works for both 'Gamepads' and 'Racing Wheels'

The 'Steering Assistance' setting now works properly ('Racing Wheel' only)

The 'Centering Spring' setting now works properly ('Racing Wheel' only)

'Racing Wheels' can now steer the character using either the wheel or the directional pad (DPAD)

Option added to change the shown controller key icons (if the wrong style was detected)