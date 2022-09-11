Update 0.6.1.2

Controller Support

Added a new radial selection menu which makes it possible to open the skilltree and the pathfinder with the same select button on your controllers.

Added functionality to attack at all angles with the right stick on the controller. You can still use the A/X/Y/B buttons for attacking in fixed angles.

Now new maps only can red modifiers by default. If you also add new modifiers now also never a green weaken or empower modifier will be added. Those green modifiers can now only be added additionally.

Improved frenzy mode. Now the frenzy mode is harder to activate the deeper you dive into the dungeon floors. Also a new time scaling algorithm has been implemented to shorten the remaining time based on the amount of already defeated enemies in the frenzy mode. Overall the exp bonus has been lowered to compensate the new time scaling algorithm.

Improved map modifier shard highlighting. Now only those map modifier shards are highlighted that can actually be applied to a map.

Changed the drop chance distribution between the map shards.

Fixed a bug which caused the pathfinder map to open in menu on controller input.

Fixed a bug which caused piercing blow to fly in random directions.

Fixed wrong displayed keybindings for opening the pathfinder on the displayed ground tutorial on the first dungeon floors

Fixed a crash related to the character selection save data.

