The Last World Playtest update for 11 September 2022

v0.1.152 (09/11/2022)

Changes:

  1. Localization and text, some edits
  2. The Surface Mining Station has been renamed to Crusher
  3. Changed quick save hotkey from F1 to F5
  4. Now when creating a new world, the size of the location will be Normal size by default (instead of Small)
  5. Increased the sound of the environment by an average of 2 times
  6. Now, when sorting items in the inventory, items of the same type will be located side by side
  7. Now, when placing a Hydro-well in a place with no water resource, a no water message will be displayed in the building tooltips
  8. Now, when placing a Drilling Station in a place of accumulation of resources that the building cannot extract, a message will be displayed in building tooltips about a mining problem

Added

  1. Added chassis movement animation
  2. Added a new section to Wikipedia - Education
  3. Added shortcut key for calling the Wiki window - F1

Corrected:

  1. Trying to fix the problem with the music stopping after playing multiple tracks
  2. Fixed an issue with Solar Panels where they would instantly turn towards the sun after being placed
  3. Attempt to fix a bug with freezing the game save
  4. Fixed a bug when, after loading the world, units could not pave the way through buildings under build (projections)
  5. Fixed a bug when, after removing the module from the unit tool, the tool model disappeared from the tool preview window
  6. Fixed a bug when, after adding\removing\changing a module for a tool, the model of the tool did not change in the unit preview window in the inventory
  7. Fixed a bug when, after removing a critical module from a tool, the tool icon did not turn red

