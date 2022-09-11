v0.1.152 (09/11/2022)
Changes:
- Localization and text, some edits
- The Surface Mining Station has been renamed to Crusher
- Changed quick save hotkey from F1 to F5
- Now when creating a new world, the size of the location will be Normal size by default (instead of Small)
- Increased the sound of the environment by an average of 2 times
- Now, when sorting items in the inventory, items of the same type will be located side by side
- Now, when placing a Hydro-well in a place with no water resource, a no water message will be displayed in the building tooltips
- Now, when placing a Drilling Station in a place of accumulation of resources that the building cannot extract, a message will be displayed in building tooltips about a mining problem
Added
- Added chassis movement animation
- Added a new section to Wikipedia - Education
- Added shortcut key for calling the Wiki window - F1
Corrected:
- Trying to fix the problem with the music stopping after playing multiple tracks
- Fixed an issue with Solar Panels where they would instantly turn towards the sun after being placed
- Attempt to fix a bug with freezing the game save
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the world, units could not pave the way through buildings under build (projections)
- Fixed a bug when, after removing the module from the unit tool, the tool model disappeared from the tool preview window
- Fixed a bug when, after adding\removing\changing a module for a tool, the model of the tool did not change in the unit preview window in the inventory
- Fixed a bug when, after removing a critical module from a tool, the tool icon did not turn red
