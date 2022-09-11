Update 0.51.001 Fixes

Hi, just update to adjust and fix some issues connected to transfer to UE5 and some player feedback

removed food and stomach icons from HUD as they were confusing players, considering character to be hungry. Reordered the rest of icons

Changes to Lightning. Done some changes to new UE5 Lumen setup. There should be more indirect light. Hardware raytracing should is now more supported. Ocean tide was causing a huge drop in performance, so I had to lower its reach.

Photomode Postprocess was transferred to UE5, so you can use it again and I have allowed Advanced mode in Photomode again.

Tried to fix bug, when item on ground - such as skinned animal was not deleted from world (this happened also at basebuilding). It is hard to test it, would really appreciate feedback, if this bug was removed all still persists.

I have not adjusted the underwater postprocess to UE5 yet. Also hair physics, seems not to work in game, even it does in editor.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

Juraj