Update, Version 20220911-2

English

##########System#############

Changed the way that the bleeding effect works. It now triggers when an affected character starts to use a skill or attack in a separate function instead of previously calculated when the skill or attack has landed.

If a character dies because of bleeding out, their action shall stop immediately.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a crash that happens when Trump is using MAGA while also bleeding. (Thanks to 客官不可以's bug report.)

Added damage type check in all related battle scripts to see if damage number is numeric instead of only checking if they are nil to avoid any similar crashes.

Fixed a bug that bleeding damage takes place multiple times during one action in some cases.

Fixed a bug that the number of bleeding damage may sometimes be incorrect.

简体中文

##########System#############

改变了流血状态的计算方式。此前是在技能或攻击生效时计算。现在新加了一个函数，在技能或攻击启动时进行判定。

如此一来，当一个角色因为流血而死亡时，他们原本打算进行的攻击和技能将会直接停止。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了川普在流血状态下使用MAGA会导致游戏崩溃的BUG。（感谢客官不可以的BUG报告）

在所有的战斗代码中加入了额外的伤害类型检查，判断数据类型是一个数字，而非仅仅检查数据类型非空的情况，从而防止类似的崩溃发生。

修复了流血伤害可能在某些情况下在一个动作过程中多次触发的BUG。

修复了流血伤害有时伤害数字显示不正确的BUG。

Previous update today:

20220911

English

##########Content############

[Raisin]New food: Raisin. (Some good news came from the city of Izyum, Ukraine yesterday. And the city's name means raisin. :D)

[Raisin]The bar in Liu starts to sell raisins.

[Raisin]You can now also make raisins from grapes with any cooking device that has a "heat" component.

[Raisin]Information on Wiki has been updated accordingly.

[Abandoned Mine]Expanded the Abandoned Mine area a bit to the north. (Removed previous roadblocks in this cave.)

[Abandoned Mine]Added a smelter in the Abandoned Mine

[Abandoned Mine]Changed the supply boxes in the Abandoned Mine. They are less likely to be locked. They are more likely to have stones.

[Abandoned Mine]Decreased the chasing speed of skeleton miners on the map.

简体中文

##########Content############

【葡萄干】新的食物：葡萄干。（昨天乌克兰的伊久姆传来了好消息。而这座城市的名字是葡萄干的意思。:D）

【葡萄干】疁城的酒吧开始贩卖葡萄干。

【葡萄干】你现在也可以用任何一种具有【加热】功能的厨具，用葡萄制造葡萄干。

【葡萄干】维基上的信息已经进行了相应更新。

【废弃矿洞】向北略微扩展了被遗弃的矿洞。(去除了这个区域此前的路障）

【废弃矿洞】在废弃的矿洞中加入了一个熔炉。

【废弃矿洞】改变了废弃的矿洞中的补给箱的生成规则，上锁的概率降低，更可能找到石料矿。

【废弃矿洞】降低了洞中的骷髅矿工在地图上的追赶速度。

