Kawaii Neko Girls update for 11 September 2022

Small Update Kawaii Neko Girls v1.1.1 (Right-click & Random fix button)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Today we made a small update due to feedback from our players (especially Nishmo).

We've added the ability to rotate a piece of the puzzle backwards, by right-clicking.
We also changed the functionality of the button, which previously compiled the full image.
Now, by pressing this button, you can fix a random piece of the puzzle. This will not forcing the function of instantly collecting the whole image, but you can also do it by pressing the E Button.

List of changes

  • You can now rotate a piece of the puzzle backwards by right-clicking.
  • The UI will now have a button to fix a random piece of the puzzle instead of a button to instantly reassemble the puzzle
  • Minor localization fixes
  • Fixed few minor bugs

Credit List
Nishmo — Update ideas ❤️

