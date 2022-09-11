Small Update Kawaii Neko Girls v1.1.1 (Right-click & Random fix button)

We've added the ability to rotate a piece of the puzzle backwards, by right-clicking.

We also changed the functionality of the button, which previously compiled the full image.

Now, by pressing this button, you can fix a random piece of the puzzle. This will not forcing the function of instantly collecting the whole image, but you can also do it by pressing the E Button.

List of changes

You can now rotate a piece of the puzzle backwards by right-clicking.

The UI will now have a button to fix a random piece of the puzzle instead of a button to instantly reassemble the puzzle

Minor localization fixes

Fixed few minor bugs

Credit List

Nishmo — Update ideas ❤️