Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 11 September 2022

Solomon Snow: First Contact new build 1.1.99.gaf402613

Share · View all patches · Build 9493389

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to present you the next build with many changes and fixes, at the same time thank you very much for reporting bugs on our Discord server.

  • Added Events Log HUD notifier for the player (preparing for Journal System Quest)

    • alien kills
    • boss deaths
    • Solomon Snow deaths
    • aliens deaths
    • Solomon Snow kills
    • team member kills
    • key found/utilized
    • handgun found
    • grenade found/thrown
    • shovel found/utilized
    • extinguisher found/utilized
    • shovel found/utilized
    • hammer found/utilized
    • alien blaster found
    • Med pack found/utilized
    • door unlocked
    • damage wall broken down
    • debris cleared
    • power switched off

  • Added InGameMessages (preparing for Journal System Quest)

    • a lot of new voices
    • a lot of new texts
    • new game logic for in game scripted messages

  • Add sound settings for music and sound FX

  • Fix texts for:

    • continue/accept actions

    • unlocked doors

    • tutorial texts

      • how to popup cosmic pager
      • how to popup fire extinguisher
      • how to popup first aid kit
      • how to popup grenade
      • how to popup hammer
      • how to popup key
      • how to popup pistol
      • how to popup rifle
      • how to popup shovel
      • how to popup skill tree

  • Add sound settings for music and sound FX

  • Design fixes

    • fade in/out level

  • Bug fix: can't hear player/team member death sound

  • Volume down during monolog and dialog

  • Fixed freezing loading screen

  • Fixed clearing preferences during update to the new version of Solomon Snow game

  • Change monolog for level3

  • Fix flashing on start scene

  • Fix null reference on the levels scene

  • Better field of view for NPC friends to give them possibility to react earlier on danger

  • Known issues:

    • Match3 puzzle - sometimes screen is blank (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
    • A little jumping UI interface in some cases (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
    • Sometimes enemy can go throughout by wall when the player is using close quarters skill.
    • On the level boss, you can be killed during resolving Match3 puzzle (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
    • New Game is resetting music/sound FX settings set by the user.

Changed files in this update

