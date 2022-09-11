 Skip to content

BEATBOX BATTLE update for 11 September 2022

Early Access Beta Patch 1.0.8

11 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the game name. Instead of a setting taking place in a game world dominated by beatbox events, we adjusted it towards a graffiti scene. Existing beatbox elements will stay in place.

  • Extended the starting zone.

  • Updated sidewalks.
  • Updated the settings menu.
  • Updated the lobby.

Upcoming changes will add features for painting graffiti, and evolve the story toward this theme. Additional we are going to add trains driving through the city, above ground. Farther down the road we are going to add an additional level featuring a train yard, and the corresponding quest chains.

