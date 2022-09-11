 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 11 September 2022

v0.5.9 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance part 2

  • Teamwork upgrades added

(With these upgrades now, you can increase all technologies' DpS x%)

  • Mission incomes recalculated

(To keep mission system important even for late game)

  • Some little fixes for UI

