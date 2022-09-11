 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

異能マスカレイド update for 11 September 2022

ver 0.00.026

Share · View all patches · Build 9493157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Fixed a bug that occurred in the previous version that you could not return to the entrance after deleting a room.
· Fixed line break button behavior

Changed files in this update

Depot 2003241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link