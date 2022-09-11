Hotfix for Release 0.06

Bugfixes:
- Fixed some errors in the netcode for updating infection spread in the ship.
- Fixed sliders in the settings menus going out of their bounds when dragged.
- Fixed setting the mouse sensitivity to maximum breaking the game.
- Fixed the infection death animation playing instead of the oxygen death animation when a player dies of oxygen deprivation.
- Fixed other player's footsteps constantly playing after they have died.
- Fixed the wrong weapon being displayed on the player stats screen for the Hull Infection.
- Fixed client-side player suit integrity decay being decreased by a wrong value when attacked by the infection monsters.
Polish:
- Improved infection type randomization for missions, should have more variety now.
- The suit integrity decay from infection monster attacks is slightly increased and better scaled with difficulty level.
- Fire effect size, spawn and spread is improved and optimized.
- Optimized the code for the infection spread controller.
