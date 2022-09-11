 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disinfection update for 11 September 2022

Hotfix for Release 0.06

Share · View all patches · Build 9493120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed some errors in the netcode for updating infection spread in the ship.
  • Fixed sliders in the settings menus going out of their bounds when dragged.
  • Fixed setting the mouse sensitivity to maximum breaking the game.
  • Fixed the infection death animation playing instead of the oxygen death animation when a player dies of oxygen deprivation.
  • Fixed other player's footsteps constantly playing after they have died.
  • Fixed the wrong weapon being displayed on the player stats screen for the Hull Infection.
  • Fixed client-side player suit integrity decay being decreased by a wrong value when attacked by the infection monsters.

Polish:

  • Improved infection type randomization for missions, should have more variety now.
  • The suit integrity decay from infection monster attacks is slightly increased and better scaled with difficulty level.
  • Fire effect size, spawn and spread is improved and optimized.
  • Optimized the code for the infection spread controller.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link