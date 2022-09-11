- Cake now grants 1 max energy per generation.
- Burger, and Ground Beef both grant 1 max grab count per generation each.
- Pie causes lactation.
- Kobolds now naturally generate energy up to 1 over time.
- Terrain tiles now actually use their texture resolution properly-- decals look nicer.
- Growth Serum no longer causes ragdoll physics to freeze periodically.
- Fixed blendshape normals issue for kobolds.
KoboldKare update for 11 September 2022
Patch 355_4B4BB88
Patchnotes via Steam Community
