KoboldKare update for 11 September 2022

Patch 355_4B4BB88

Share · View all patches · Build 9493095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cake now grants 1 max energy per generation.
  • Burger, and Ground Beef both grant 1 max grab count per generation each.
  • Pie causes lactation.
  • Kobolds now naturally generate energy up to 1 over time.
  • Terrain tiles now actually use their texture resolution properly-- decals look nicer.
  • Growth Serum no longer causes ragdoll physics to freeze periodically.
  • Fixed blendshape normals issue for kobolds.

