Fixes a crash which would occur if you chose to watch Love From Beyond while playing Misa's route. This patch does not contain any other changes
Sickness update for 11 September 2022
Version 1.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Sickness Depot Windows Depot 413872
- Loading history…
Sickness Depot Linux Depot 413873
- Loading history…
Sickness Depot macOS Depot 413874
- Loading history…
Sickness Depot Windows 32bit Depot 413875
- Loading history…
Sickness Depot Linux 32bit Depot 413876
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update