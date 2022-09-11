 Skip to content

Pro Motion NG update for 11 September 2022

V8 Beta 6 now available

A new V8 beta version update release is available.

You can either switch your current Steam installation to be the new beta or download a separate version to run it independently. Find all information you need at Beta Version Details

Please post feedback to Beta Version Forum Category

Changes
This quick fix updates V8 Beta 5 concerning the following problems:

Fix: Several problems with layout management and switching.
Crop tool switched to default layout.
Manual switching between layouts not working.
Added "Save" function to store changes in a layout manually instead of doing this automatically. Only default layout is stored automatically now.

Fix: Every transformation tool finished action when hovering over it's content area. Caused by accidentally activating the temporary layer move tool which is not allowed for transformation tools and so stopped them.

