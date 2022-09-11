Update, Version 20220911

20220911

English

[Raisin]New food: Raisin. (Some good news came from the city of Izyum, Ukraine yesterday. And the city's name means raisin. :D)

[Raisin]The bar in Liu starts to sell raisins.

[Raisin]You can now also make raisins from grapes with any cooking device that has a "heat" component.

[Raisin]Information on Wiki has been updated accordingly.

[Abandoned Mine]Expanded the Abandoned Mine area a bit to the north. (Removed previous roadblocks in this cave.)

[Abandoned Mine]Added a smelter in the Abandoned Mine

[Abandoned Mine]Changed the supply boxes in the Abandoned Mine. They are less likely to be locked. They are more likely to have stones.

[Abandoned Mine]Decreased the chasing speed of skeleton miners on the map.

简体中文

【葡萄干】新的食物：葡萄干。（昨天乌克兰的伊久姆传来了好消息。而这座城市的名字是葡萄干的意思。:D）

【葡萄干】疁城的酒吧开始贩卖葡萄干。

【葡萄干】你现在也可以用任何一种具有【加热】功能的厨具，用葡萄制造葡萄干。

【葡萄干】维基上的信息已经进行了相应更新。

【废弃矿洞】向北略微扩展了被遗弃的矿洞。(去除了这个区域此前的路障）

【废弃矿洞】在废弃的矿洞中加入了一个熔炉。

【废弃矿洞】改变了废弃的矿洞中的补给箱的生成规则，上锁的概率降低，更可能找到石料矿。

【废弃矿洞】降低了洞中的骷髅矿工在地图上的追赶速度。

Also, here is a skeleton miner from yesterday. :)

