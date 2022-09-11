 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 11 September 2022

Character Episode Itsuka added!　natsuno-kanata ver1.1.0 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9493005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.0 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
Character Episode Itsuka" has been added.
　The "Character Episode Itsuka" will only occur after the ending.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link