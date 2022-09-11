Character Episode Itsuka added!　natsuno-kanata ver1.1.0 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.0 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
Character Episode Itsuka" has been added.
The "Character Episode Itsuka" will only occur after the ending.
